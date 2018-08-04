Synaptics (SYNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synaptics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

Shares of Synaptics traded up $1.40, reaching $48.46, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 618,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,997. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,853 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $156,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 7,385 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $317,776.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,420 shares of company stock worth $20,196,418 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

