Symantec (SYMC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.47-$1.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $4670-$4790 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Symantec also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-$0.35 EPS.

Shares of Symantec traded down $1.63, hitting $19.25, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,594,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,486. Symantec has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Symantec will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Symantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

SYMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Symantec from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Symantec to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Symantec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Symantec from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symantec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.99.

Symantec Company Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

