Symantec Co. (SYMC) Stake Lifted by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 236.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter valued at $956,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 353,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 38,087 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 60,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,916,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 82,585 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Symantec by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 111,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYMC shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Symantec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.99.

Shares of SYMC stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Symantec’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Symantec Profile

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

