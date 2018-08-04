Sutherland Asset Management Corp (SLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sutherland Asset Management Corp (NYSE:SLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLD. Raymond James began coverage on Sutherland Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutherland Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sutherland Asset Management from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sutherland Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th.

Get Sutherland Asset Management alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLD. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 26.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 466,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 97,346 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 78.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 65,060 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutherland Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sutherland Asset Management by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sutherland Asset Management opened at $16.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.67. Sutherland Asset Management has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:SLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 million. Sutherland Asset Management had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 38.93%. sell-side analysts expect that Sutherland Asset Management will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Sutherland Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Sutherland Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Sutherland Asset Management Company Profile

Sutherland Asset Management Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Sutherland Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutherland Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.