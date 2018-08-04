Susquehanna Bancshares Increases NMI (NMIH) Price Target to $24.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NMIH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NMI opened at $21.70 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. NMI has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 3,162 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $52,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley M. Shuster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,005,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,408 shares of company stock worth $3,382,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 104,003 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 118,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Waterstone Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth $2,223,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 56,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

