SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy Rating for The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of The Rubicon Project opened at $3.58 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The Rubicon Project has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.24.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 144.16%. equities research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter worth $1,600,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

