SunTrust Banks Boosts Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Price Target to $78.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AWI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries opened at $69.55 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.72. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $248.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David S. Cookson sold 27,336 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,722,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings worldwide. It principally offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems. The company produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems; suspension system (grid) and ceiling component products; and acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions.

