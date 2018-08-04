Sunrun (RUN) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $14.77. Sunrun shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 3417912 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 90,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $1,373,209.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,281,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,720,092.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 131,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,851,086.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,984,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,172,200.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,820,990 shares of company stock valued at $46,106,677. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 146,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,454 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,008,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 531,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

