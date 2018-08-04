SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its position in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.23% of SunOpta worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SunOpta by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in SunOpta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,666,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup raised their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick acquired 4,200 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $34,524.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,785 shares in the company, valued at $121,532.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SunOpta opened at $8.55 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SunOpta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $714.74 million, a P/E ratio of -61.07 and a beta of 1.32.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $312.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.40 million. equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

