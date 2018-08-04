Sun Communities (SUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUI. ValuEngine raised shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Shares of Sun Communities traded up $1.60, hitting $98.66, on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,949. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $99.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.15.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $271.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 68.11%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $625,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,044,000 after acquiring an additional 282,940 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 350 communities comprising approximately 122,000 developed sites in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

