Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,276,561 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $97,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 6,503 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,817 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,349 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands opened at $68.65 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

