Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,829 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of AvalonBay Communities worth $107,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.5% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 532,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $152.65 and a twelve month high of $193.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.39.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.36). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $569.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 288 apartment communities containing 84,162 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

