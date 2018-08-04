Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $92.89 Million Position in TransUnion (TRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,296,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,602 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of TransUnion worth $92,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TransUnion by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,859,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,196 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TransUnion by 15,840.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,489,000 after purchasing an additional 871,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,573,000 after purchasing an additional 734,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,455,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,983,000 after purchasing an additional 701,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion opened at $74.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $75.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

TRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “$75.07” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

In other news, EVP David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $1,375,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $2,112,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,663,702.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,711 shares of company stock worth $21,072,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

