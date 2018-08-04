Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Trims Position in Autohome Inc (ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Autohome by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,406,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,712,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Autohome by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Autohome by 86.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 763,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,023 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autohome by 27.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 112,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Autohome by 74.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ATHM. ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Autohome to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.16.

Shares of ATHM opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 2.07. Autohome Inc has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.43 million. Autohome had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

