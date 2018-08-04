Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 2,655 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned 0.10% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 37,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group opened at $40.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $124,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

