Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $3.52 Million Stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its stake in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,725 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Solar Capital were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 249,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28,630 shares during the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of Solar Capital opened at $21.48 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. Solar Capital Ltd. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.99 million. research analysts anticipate that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd is a business development company that seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace & defense, automobile, banking, beverage, food & tobacco, buildings & real estate, broadcasting & entertainment, cargo transport, chemicals, plastics & rubber, containers, packaging & glass, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing, diversified financial services, electronics, farming & agriculture, finance, grocery, healthcare, education & childcare, home, office furnishings & durable consumer products, hotels, motels, inns & gaming, insurance, IT services, leisure, amusement & entertainment, machinery, mining, steel, iron & non-precious metals, personal & nondurable consumer products, personal, food &services, personal transportation, professional services, retail stores, software, telecommunications, textiles and leather, and utilities.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.