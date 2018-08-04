Suffolk Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American International Group Inc (AIG)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in American International Group by 8,444.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,152,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,131,000 after buying an additional 148,082 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 904,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.71 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of American International Group opened at $53.65 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.16). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

