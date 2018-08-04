Substratum Trading Down 19.1% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $63.88 million and approximately $350,392.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Substratum has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, BiteBTC, Radar Relay and Bitbns.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003450 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000409 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00371868 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00195161 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Bitbns, COSS, Tidex, Binance, OKEx and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

