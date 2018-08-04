Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Increased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.7% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 37,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,740,000 after buying an additional 133,464 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $165.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $137.70 and a 52 week high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.