StrongHands Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $17,289.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,217,412,522,962 coins and its circulating supply is 17,217,413,023,029 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

