Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) PT Set at €72.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.23 ($80.27).

Shares of SAX opened at €51.95 ($61.12) on Tuesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €45.41 ($53.42) and a 12 month high of €66.40 ($78.12).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

