Stoneridge’s (SRI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

“We believe Q2/18 financial results will be within the range of consensus expectations.”,” Barrington Research’s analyst commented.

SRI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Stoneridge from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CL King began coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Stoneridge traded down $3.73, hitting $31.09, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.19. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 6,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $178,108.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,648.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $897,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

