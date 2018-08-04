Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $104,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $52.23 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Starbucks from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $51.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “$51.15” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

