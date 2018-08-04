Stifel Nicolaus Increases Tejon Ranch (TRC) Price Target to $34.00

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Tejon Ranch opened at $23.31 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.86 million, a PE ratio of 332.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.40. Tejon Ranch has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Tejon Ranch by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

