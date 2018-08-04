Steven M. Klosk Sells 55,000 Shares of Cambrex Co. (CBM) Stock

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 55,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $3,435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,324,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cambrex opened at $63.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Cambrex Co. has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.40.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Cambrex had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $152.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 69,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 57,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

CBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

