Sterling Construction (STRL) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Construction from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Construction presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Sterling Construction traded up $0.69, reaching $14.05, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 324,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.34 million, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.95 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Marian M. Davenport sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 129,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

