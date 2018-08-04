STEP Energy Services (STEP) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.32.

STEP Energy Services traded down C$0.30, hitting C$8.71, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 309,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,980. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$8.31 and a 52 week high of C$15.93.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

