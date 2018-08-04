Stelco Holdings Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (STLC)

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

TSE:STLC traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,135. Stelco has a one year low of C$17.72 and a one year high of C$28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STLC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

