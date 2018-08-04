State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 100,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.22% of JetBlue Airways worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 178.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 75.3% during the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 781.0% during the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of JetBlue Airways opened at $18.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.08.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 10.80%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $38,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Martin J. St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $58,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,805 shares of company stock worth $482,839. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 53 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 101 destinations in 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

