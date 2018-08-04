State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $14.39 Million Stake in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,107,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,309 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AMBEV S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AMBEV S A/S has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. research analysts predict that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This is an increase from AMBEV S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. AMBEV S A/S’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

