State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 97,700 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,873,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 124,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,937 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

Coca-Cola European Partners opened at $40.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $44.75.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Coca-Cola European Partners had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.70%. Coca-Cola European Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola European Partners PLC will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

