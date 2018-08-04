State Bank Financial (STBZ) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. State Bank Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6061156713163 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of State Bank Financial traded down $0.35, hitting $31.90, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 110,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,874. State Bank Financial has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. equities analysts predict that State Bank Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

