St. Modwen Properties plc (SMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

St. Modwen Properties opened at GBX 390 ($5.12) on Friday, according to Marketbeat. St. Modwen Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 304.80 ($4.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.40 ($5.64).

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SMP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

St. Modwen Properties PLC develops residential and commercial land properties in the United Kingdom. The company develops retail, leisure, education, office, and industrial projects, as well as builds houses; and rents income producing properties, including residential and commercial assets. It owns a land bank of 6,000 developable acres.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.