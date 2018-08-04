ST Ives’ (SIV) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

ST Ives (LON:SIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ST Ives in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

ST Ives opened at GBX 98.65 ($1.30) on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. ST Ives has a fifty-two week low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.16).

St Ives plc provides marketing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation, and Books. The company offers data solutions, including insight and understanding, campaign planning and execution, marketing consultancy, platform implementation and integration, software consultancy, data and insight, campaign management, customer acquisition, media sales, and experience marketing solutions; It also provides consulting solutions comprising retail strategy, investor services, operational strategy and planning, and airports and commercial spaces for retail and consumer markets, as well as shopping center development and asset management services, including impact studies, pre-acquisition, market intelligence, marketing, retailer risk analysis, and leasing support services; consumer and market research consultancy, such as branding and communications, innovation, segmentation, behavior change, pricing, and qualitative services; and healthcare strategic consulting and communications services.

