SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.91.

Shares of SS&C Technologies traded up $2.40, hitting $56.75, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $908.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.63 million. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 12,543 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $615,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 174,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $8,423,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,121,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,925 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,710,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,874,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200,091 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,479,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

