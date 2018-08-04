SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 174,400 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $8,423,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 12,543 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $615,861.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,121,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,895,000 after buying an additional 1,712,925 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,592,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,710,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,874,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,175,000 after buying an additional 200,091 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,040,000 after buying an additional 1,192,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,479,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,789,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies traded up $2.40, reaching $56.75, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 2,551,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

