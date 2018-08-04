Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) traded up 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $23.83. 5,320,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 1,819,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 196,110 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after buying an additional 571,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,195,000 after buying an additional 58,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,139,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 87,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

