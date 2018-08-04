Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) PT Set at $25.00 by BMO Capital Markets

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) has been assigned a $25.00 price target by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

SFM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $23.35 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,664.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,984,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,819,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,234,000 after purchasing an additional 571,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6,484.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 497,349 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 108.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 702,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,480,000 after acquiring an additional 365,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

