Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-5.2 billion (+10.5-11.5%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.20 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,664.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.