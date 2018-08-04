Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.07, reaching $14.12, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 67,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,412. The stock has a market cap of $166.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.12. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $18.93.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. The company's lead SMNH product candidate is inarigivir soproxil, for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

