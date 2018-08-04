Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Spirit AeroSystems opened at $85.86 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 7.68%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright acquired 1,200 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.46 per share, with a total value of $101,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,174.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,762,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,752,000 after buying an additional 146,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,177,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,323,000 after purchasing an additional 952,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,804,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 530,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

