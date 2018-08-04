Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.
Spirit AeroSystems opened at $85.86 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $105.20.
In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Wright acquired 1,200 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.46 per share, with a total value of $101,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,174.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,762,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $649,752,000 after buying an additional 146,172 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,177,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,323,000 after purchasing an additional 952,968 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,992,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,804,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 530,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.
