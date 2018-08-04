Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.20.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SPPI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 882,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,238. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.92.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 21,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $399,880.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $59,549.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,652 shares of company stock worth $2,397,415 in the last 90 days. 9.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 157,130 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 183,447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.