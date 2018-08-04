SPC Financial Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 50,957,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,311,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,705,000 after purchasing an additional 584,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,213,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,018,000 after purchasing an additional 722,334 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 24.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,024,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 10.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,850,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,956 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $281.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Petros G. Pelos sold 25,567 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,400,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.34.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

