South32 Ltd (S32) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.67 ($2.85).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on South32 from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC downgraded South32 to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($3.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.69) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, June 18th.

Shares of S32 traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 199.20 ($2.62). The company had a trading volume of 2,844,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 143.25 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.10).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

