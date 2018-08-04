Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Stock Price

Media stories about Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Business Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 47.2278271363966 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Brookfield Business Partners traded down $0.10, reaching $40.17, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 59,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBU. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About Brookfield Business Partners

