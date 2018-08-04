Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Share Price

News articles about Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wave Life Sciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0999208450962 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.
Shares of Wave Life Sciences traded down $0.10, hitting $41.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 164,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.69.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.36). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,613.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Chris Francis sold 24,496 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $912,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,426,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,199 shares of company stock worth $4,630,337 over the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
