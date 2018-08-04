Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Share Price

News articles about Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wave Life Sciences earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0999208450962 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences traded down $0.10, hitting $41.45, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 164,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.36). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,613.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WVE. BidaskClub raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wave Life Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

In related news, insider Chris Francis sold 24,496 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $912,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bolno sold 31,711 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,426,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,199 shares of company stock worth $4,630,337 over the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases by utilizing proprietary synthetic chemistry drug development platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

