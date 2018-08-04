Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Share Price

News articles about Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crispr Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.101830864114 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $47.53. 613,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 3.29. Crispr Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 189.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $25.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.90.

In other news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $35,353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at $306,161.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 128,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $6,497,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,133,186 shares of company stock worth $61,438,792 over the last three months. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

