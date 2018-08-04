Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect BT Group (BT) Stock Price

Headlines about BT Group (NYSE:BT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BT Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7720681767512 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get BT Group alerts:

BT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.91.

Shares of NYSE:BT opened at $15.36 on Friday. BT Group has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.91.

BT Group (NYSE:BT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. BT Group had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. analysts expect that BT Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.711 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from BT Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 9.9%. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.