Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Stock Price

Media coverage about LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LyondellBasell Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.3630939217286 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries opened at $112.15 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.78.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

