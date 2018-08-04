Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Stock Price

News coverage about Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hi-Crush Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.2361351681767 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HCLP stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.93. Hi-Crush Partners has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.64%. This is an increase from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

